Drilling Operation Continues Following Roadway Cracking on Highway 154 Which Remains Closed Near San Antonio Creek Road

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Highway 154 remains closed in both directions from San Antonio Creek Road to Painted Cave Road due to roadway cracking extending across all traffic lanes. A soft closure has been established at State Route 192 in Santa Barbara and at the Highway 154/State Route 246 Roundabout in Santa Ynez allowing access to local businesses.

A drilling operation, as part of a grouted dowel stabilization approach continues 24 hours a day with two 12- hour shifts. This drilling operation includes the insertion of vertical dowels 40 feet deep below the highway. An operation to insert horizontal dowels beneath the highway is expected to begin this weekend. In addition, monitors have been inserted into the slope to monitor sub-surface movement.

Upon completion of the drilling, Caltrans will monitor pavement conditions before making any determination about re-opening the highway. It is not known at this time when this may occur or when Hwy. 154 will re-open.

The primary detour during this closure is US 101 and State Route 246.

The cracking of the roadway occurred within the work zone of an ongoing emergency project to repair a slip-out due to winter storms this past season.

Photo of pavement cracking on Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County. | Credit: Courtesy

Our crews deserve to get home safely too. Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/