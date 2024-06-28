Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – Santa Barbara County residents are encouraged to attend the open house event to discuss local flood risk and updates to the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) issued by FEMA. The map gives updated information about the community’s flood risk. The FEMA FIRM is used to identify areas that may require mandatory flood insurance coverage. It also helps community members choose how to protect themselves, their properties, and their belongings from future flood events. The map and the Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report are the basis for each community’s floodplain management.

The Santa Barbara County Flood Control District will host an open house on flood risk and insurance on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the County Planning Commission Hearing Room at 123 E. Anapamu St in Santa Barbara.

The Open House presents a unique opportunity for community members to engage with experts and federal and local officials. This is a chance to delve deeper into their flood risk, understand potential changes to flood insurance rates and requirements, and explore strategies for preparation and protection against flooding. The open house will be conducted in-person, with a recording of the meeting to be made available online later in the week.

As a result of these map changes, some properties may find themselves included in a high-risk flood zone, known as the Special Flood Hazard Area, for the first time. This could potentially necessitate the purchase of flood insurance for the affected property owners. It’s important to note that flooding is the most common and costliest natural disaster in the United States. Therefore, it’s crucial for community members to be aware of their current flood risk and to utilize the tools and programs available to them to enhance the safety of their property and community against flooding.

To learn more or to access the flood map, visit the County’s FEMA Remapping Webpage (www.countyofsb.org/FEMA-Remapping) and the interactive map (bit.ly/FEMA-RemappingSBC). For more information, contact the Flood Control District by calling (805)-568-3440 or emailing fccontact@countyofsb.org.