Hillside hosted its Annual Soirée on Saturday, June 8th. This year’s emerald theme was a nod to the 20th anniversary of the event. What began as a small luncheon held by longtime Hillside supporters, Nancy Read and Norris Goss, has evolved into the organization’s largest fundraiser each year. It was the first time Hillside held an event at the exclusive Santa Barbara Club where guests enjoyed a lovely three-course dinner in its pristine courtyard. Sunstone Winery provided wine for the evening, and attendees of the event were each gifted their own bottle of “Hillside Honey” harvested on the property of Hillside by San Marcos Farms. All proceeds from the evening will support Hillside residents.

Congressman Salud Carbajal attended the cocktail reception and presented Certificates of Special Congressional Recognition to Hillside and the Person of Purpose and Advancing Abilities awardees of the night, Pam Flynt Tambo and Maria Luisa Ortiz (respectively). Guitarist Sam Adams provided the perfect background ambiance to the spirited reception and silent auction, and Hillside resident, Brad P., took the stage to display his talents with a heartwarming rendition of “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley.

David Moorman acted as the night’s Master of Ceremonies and led an outstanding program, which featured the engaging and uplifting story of guest speaker, Paralympic medalist, Mike Schlappi. As dinner wrapped up, the crowd took part in an exciting live auction including items such as a dinner at Caruso’s and stay in a bungalow suite at the Rosewood Miramar, a stunning emerald and diamond necklace, and VIP concert tickets to see rock legend John Fogerty at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Key sponsors for the evening were: Demboski & Chapman Financial and Insurance Solutions, Santa Barbara Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, IOA Insurance Services, Montecito Bank & Trust, Alpha Resource Center, Mullen & Henzell L.L.P., Russell and Nancy Werner, and Erik and Cynthia Krueger.

In his remarks, Hillside President & CEO, Michael Rassler, acknowledged the Assistance League of Santa Barbara for their unwavering support noting that Hillside remains ALSB’s top beneficiary year after year. Hillside is an integral part of the Santa Barbara community providing 24-hr care and attention, life enriching opportunities, as well as life skills and therapies to its 59 adult residents living with moderate to severe intellectual and developmental disabilities. Celebrating their 80th anniversary as an organization in 2025, Hillside, strives to promote independence, provide top-notch care and encourage positive behavior for all residents.

When you support Hillside events like the 20th Annual Emerald Soirée, you are helping provide cutting-edge therapies, opportunities, jobs, and an all-around beautiful place for Hillside residents to call home.

For more information about Hillside, please visit: www.hillsidesb.org or contact Hillside’s Chief Development Officer, Cheryl Sweeney, at (805) 687-0788 x123.