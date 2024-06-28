MTD to Host Virtual Workshop for Local Small Business Owners

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA—Santa Barbara MTD is hosting a virtual workshop for local business owners to learn more about becoming a certified disadvantaged business enterprise (DBE), and about future contracting opportunities with MTD.

DBEs are defined as a for-profit small business concern where socially and economically disadvantaged individuals own at least a 51% interest and also control management and daily business operations. MTD has an average of $2.7 million in FTA-assisted contracting opportunities each year, and actively seeks certified DBE firms to bid on those contracts.

To share information about MTD’s goals and process, and to answer any questions a business owner might have, a public virtual workshop will be held via Zoom:

Date: Thursday, July 11, 2024

Time: 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (local time)

Click here to join meeting

Meeting ID: 891 1777 2544

Passcode: Purchasing

Call-in option, dial +16694449171

MTD is also welcoming input on the agency’s proposed Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal for FFYs 2025 – 2027. The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District (MTD) has developed the proposed goal in accordance with Title 49 of the Code of Federal Regulations, Part 26. The goal is established to help ensure that DBEs have an equal opportunity to participate in contracts partially or fully funded by the Federal Transit Administration of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The proposed DBE triennial overall goal is 1.82%, to be achieved through race-neutral measures (i.e., with no contract goals). The proposed DBE goal and methodology is available on the MTD website at https://sbmtd.gov/about/doing-business/.

Questions or comments on the goal or methodology may be submitted through MTD’s website at https://sbmtd.gov/about/about-mtd/ or by emailing Valerie White at purchasing@sbmtd.gov.