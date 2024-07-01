Attorney General Bonta Issues Consumer Alert, Warns Californians about Text-Based Toll Charge Scams

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert following an uptick in text-based scams claiming consumers owe express lane or toll charges and asking for online payment. Attorney General Bonta urges Californians to not click on links in texts appearing to alert consumers to overdue toll charges. FasTrak, the electronic toll collection system used statewide in California, does not request payment by text with a link to a website. Today’s consumer alert includes tips on how to identify and avoid toll charge scams, and what to do if you become a victim of this fraudulent activity.

“Scammers are often quite literally in our pockets, just a text away. Text-based toll charge scams are on the rise and knowing what to look for is an important way to keep consumers safe against these tactics,” said Attorney General Bonta. “I urge Californians to take practical steps to guard against being victimized by scammers, including talking to friends and family who may be unaware of these dangers.”

Often these types of scams involve a text that tells you to click a link to pay “overdue toll charges” to avoid late fees. This is most likely not the tolling agency, but a scammer. Clicking the link can lead to a phishing attack, where the scammer tries to take your personal information — and even steal your identity. And if you pay, not only are you out the money, but the scammer now has your credit card number, too.

How to Spot and Avoid Toll Scams:

Slow down. Don’t rush to click on links or respond to the text. Scammers want you to react quickly when they send you an unexpected text message, but it’s best to stop and check it out.

Check with the tolling agency. If you're worried the text is not legit, check with the state's tolling agency. But use a phone number or website you know is real to do so — not the info from the text.

Report unwanted text messages. Use your phone's "report junk" option to report these unwanted texts to your messaging app or forward them to 7726 (SPAM).

Don't engage. Delete the message. Unwanted messages often lead to scams. Once you've checked it out and reported it, delete the text message. And don't engage.

Share this information with people you know. Everyone can be prepared to spot and avoid the scam.

If You Receive a Toll Scam Text:

Delete any scam texts received.

File a complaint. File a complaint with the FBI, the Federal Trade Commission, and our office. Be sure to include the phone number from where the text originated and the website listed within the text.

File a complaint. File a complaint with the FBI, the Federal Trade Commission, and our office. Be sure to include the phone number from where the text originated and the website listed within the text.

Check your account using the toll service's legitimate website. You can find FasTrak's official website here. If you are in Southern California, please see here.

Contact the toll service's customer service phone number. You can reach FasTrak customer service at 877-229-8655. Alert the toll service to your experience.

Secure your personal information and financial accounts. If you clicked any link or provided your information, take efforts to secure your personal information and financial accounts. Dispute any unfamiliar charges.

For more information on scams, visit here. To report a text-based scam to the Attorney General, visit oag.ca.gov/contact/general-contact-form.