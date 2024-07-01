Santa Barbara City College Welcomes Dan Le Guen-Schmidt as New Assistant Superintendent/Vice President, Human Resources

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. (July 1, 2024) — Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) welcomes Dan Le Guen-Schmidt, MBA, SHRM-CP, as the new Assistant Superintendent/Vice President, Human Resources. Le Guen-Schmidt joins the Vaquero team with a wealth of experience in people relations, specifically in community college settings.



“I am grateful that we cast a wide net to attract amazing talent like Dan,” said Superintendent/President Erika Endrijonas, Ph.D. “The head of human resources is an integral position that helps to build a healthier campus culture. Dan’s approach with the human resources business partner model is just what we need to take SBCC to the next level.”



Originally from Glencoe, Minnesota, Le Guen-Schmidt’s human resources career started as a human resources and talent administrator for global benefits provider Best Doctors, now Teledoc Health. From there he worked in a position with MIT Lincoln Laboratory, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s federally-funded research and development lab in Boston, Massachusetts.



Le Guen-Schmidt started his California Community College experience at the West Valley-Mission Community College District in Santa Clara, working there for two years. He then returned to Minnesota to be with family and worked in two different roles at Hennepin Technical College, Minnesota’s largest technical school, first as Assistant Director, and eventually ending his time there as Vice President of Human Resources.



In addition to the two Hennepin Technical positions, Le Guen-Schmidt had the opportunity to lead the Human Resources function for SouthWest Transit, a public transit agency that supported commuters from the southwest suburbs of the Twin Cities – Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota.



In his new role at SBCC, Le Guen-Schmidt will foster a collaborative and inclusive culture to support employees in the important work of educating students. Through his leadership style, he motivates employees to be their best and challenges them to be innovative in the work they do. Le Guen-Schmidt recognizes that the world of work has changed and that those in higher education must change to meet the needs of the students, while also successfully acknowledging and overcoming the challenges currently facing higher education.



“I am excited to be joining the SBCC team,” shared Le Guen-Schmidt. “This is a great leadership opportunity to work with a great campus community and human resources team. I am stoked to provide my contributions to continue to elevate the college.”



Le Guen-Schmidt’s appointment continues this new chapter in SBCC’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and dynamic learning environment that supports the success of all students. The college community looks forward to the impactful contributions he will make in fostering a healthier and stronger SBCC.