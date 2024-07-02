An Authoritarian Government Risks Our Freedoms

For those infatuated with Donald Trump, who would govern as an authoritarian, I wanted to list the freedoms you would be at risk of losing. They are in the Bill of Rights established by the Early American Fathers of our country when they wrote the U.S. Constitution. After you read the following list, you might want to reconsider your vote for president in November.

Number one is freedom of speech. A recent Russian woman contributed to the Ukrainian War effort and was jailed.

Number two is the right to keep and bear arms, which was initially thought to be necessary in a time of where we had no organized defense. Therefore the Minute and Militia could be ready to defend the country against the British.

Number three is “trial by jury” of your peers. As you know, an American journalist has been jailed in Russia and will be convicted of espionage by a fake jury.

Number four is “no unreasonable search and seizure.” A warrant must be obtained by law enforcement before they can enter your home.

Number five addresses your civil rights written in state constitutions which are numerous.

Number six is the requirement for “due process,” in other words, careful review by the courts before convicting you of a crime.

Number seven states “no cruel or unusual punishment.” Perhaps this is demonstrated by how jails inject fatal solutions into convicted murderers.

Number eight cites the freedom of religion. Without this right we could have a theocracy like Iran, which controls how women dress, for example.

Number nine cites the “right to privacy.” This right may be lost in the internet and social media era.

Please give it some thoughts about whether you are willing to lose these rights before you vote.