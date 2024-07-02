In a few sentences, the piece on short-term rentals went from an impoverished grandma’s plight — including taxes, a lost job, and possibly a home — to a staunch supporter of short-term vacation rentals. These are a separate animal from owner-occupied vacation rentals, but to be accurate would probably spoil this diatribe of sorrow and escape from impoverishment.

We have lived downtown for more than 20 years and have nothing but ill feelings toward short-term rentals in what used to be called a neighborhood. You know families, working people, children, that kind of stuff.

Instead, we get weekend neighbors, whose contribution is felt solely by greedy investors and downtown businesses. I might add these part-time neighbors are often not the most conducive to a universal sense of purpose — namely community and friends, and the sense of protection we get from not worrying about who is next door for the weekend. It there is anybody, which can be a problem during seasonally slow times.

To this embattled Airbnb Host and Group leader we wish you well in your escape from poverty. But for all others, learn the difference between owner-occupied and investor-owned properties. It might shock you to learn there is a Grand Canyon between them.