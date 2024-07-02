I appreciated the retelling of the story of Lillian Child and how she welcomed people to build little houses on her land 100 years ago. The story has the same kind of heart, and irony, as the the New Beginnings Safe Parking Project, which has expanded for 20 years (Happy Anniversary!) as Santa Barbara continues to try to shelter our residents who can’t afford our escalating prices.

Adding to the story, the Showers of Blessing began offering showers on June 25 on Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the lower corner of the old Mission parking lot, which is also a Safe Parking site, to help ease the daily challenges of unhoused living. We observe that nearly half the guests at our four other daily shower sites live in their cars. Most have jobs.

Thanks to all the Santa Barbarans who are volunteers and donors to these projects which don’t solve the homeless problem, but provide compassionate care as we continue to work for solutions.