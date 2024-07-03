Trump raised the national debt by $7.8 trillion. Only Lincoln and W. Bush raised a similar amount, and they had wars.

Trump did this partly while vastly enriching his rich friends, is how I heard it.

Dominion Voting Systems won $787 million from Fox News for spreading Trump’s Big Lie. Fox stops visitors on its shows from speaking the Big Lie.

Hunter Biden’s is a trial over small stuff, compared to Trump.

I can’t believe it when I hear Trumpers speak of a “deep state” and a “swamp.”

Of course, Trumpers are emotional, not rational, and generally not “reachable.” I say generally, because I actually saw one “snap out of it.” It was after the verdict, and Trump was lying. (His lips were moving.)

My “Trumper” acquaintance said, “He’s a criminal isn’t he?”

If I wasn’t sitting, I’d’ve probably fallen! He then said other things that revealed his unexpected recovery!

As my dad used to say, “It’s almost like there’s hope!”