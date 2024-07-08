California Legislative Black Caucus and California Black Freedom Bring “State of Black California” Series to Santa Barbara on July 13

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA: On Saturday, July 13, the California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC) and California Black Freedom Fund (CBFF) will hold its second of six community conversations with policymakers and stakeholders who shape policy and influence the laws that govern Black Californians’ lives. The event will be attended by local leaders and community members.

Attendees will engage with members of the California Legislative Black Caucus on policies specific to Black Californians, as well as the historic 2024 Reparations Priority Bill Package, introduced by the CLBC earlier this year. Local community leaders will join a panel to discuss organizing and community building for Black Santa Barbara residents. There will also be a presentation of data detailing key well-being indicators of Black residents of the Central Coast provided by the Equity Research Institute at USC.

WHO:

Dr. Corey Jackson, Assemblymember, District 60

Marc Philpart, California Black Freedom Fund

Dr. Kim Tabari, USC Equity Research Institute

Jordan Killebrew, Juneteenth Santa Barbara

Simone Baker, Healing Justice Santa Barbara

Audrey Gamble, Gateway Educational Services

WHAT:

Community members, policymakers, grassroots advocates, and business leaders will come together around the issues that impact our daily lives and build community solutions to move the future of Black Santa Barbara forward.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 13, 9:30 a.m. PT – 1:00 p.m. PT

WHERE:

Santa Barbara City College BC Forum Building, 721 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109

REGISTRATION:

RSVP here

About the California Black Freedom Fund: Launched in 2021, the Black Freedom Fund (BFF) works to ensure that Black power-building and movement-based organizations in California have the sustained investments and support they need to eradicate systemic and institutional racism. Learn more CABlackFreedomFund.org

About the California Black Legislative Caucus: Formed in 1967, the California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC) represents the legislative concerns and priorities of the African American community in the California Legislature. The CLBC’s central mission is to advocate for the interests of Black Californians, remove roadblocks Black Americans face in every aspect of life, demand equity to eliminate disparities between racial groups, and increase African American participation and representation in all levels of government. Today, there are 12 members of the CLBC.