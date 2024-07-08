Caltrans Virtual Public Meeting to Discuss Drainage System Improvements Along US 101 in South Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY- Caltrans is inviting the public to join a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, July 10, at 6 pm. This meeting will discuss a proposed project to restore 38 culvert locations with a total of 22 drainage systems at various locations along a 52-mile stretch from the Santa Barbara-Ventura County line to the Old Coast Highway, approximately four miles south of Buellton.

The purpose of this project:

Improve existing highway drainage and transportation data systems.

Restore damaged culverts in poor or fair condition to maintain the function of the drainage system and protect the embankments and roadway from potential slope failure.

Replace or install new Transportation Management System (TMS) elements to maintain an efficient Intelligent Transportation System (ITS).

Caltrans staff will be present to discuss project details and answer questions from the public.

Project details and the virtual meeting link can be found on the Caltrans District 5 Project Page: