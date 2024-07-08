Car Cruise Events to Result in Closures on State Route 1 and State Route 246

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY- The City of Lompoc has announced recurring traffic control for two car cruise events to occur on Friday, July 12 and Friday, August 9. On July 12, traffic control will be in place for the Lompoc High School Alumni car cruise. On August 9, traffic control will be in place for a special Lompoc Police Department Cruise event. These closures will occur from State Route 1 to State Route 246 at Ocean Avenue, from C Street to N Street and H Street from Ocean Avenue to Walnut Avenue from 3 pm until 6 pm.

