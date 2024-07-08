Eastside Community Paseos Project: Enhancing Neighborhood Safety & Accessibility

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 8, 2024

The Eastside Community Paseos Project is nearing completion, with ongoing construction on Haley Street. This project emerged from community input in the Eastside Neighborhood Transportation Management Plan (2013) and the Bicycle Master Plan (2016). Aligned with Santa Barbara’s Vision Zero Strategy, it aims to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility for all. These updates will improve visibility for drivers and pedestrians and reduce pedestrian exposure to moving vehicles by shortening the street crossing distance along Haley Street.

As part of the City’s Pavement Maintenance Program, the following enhancements will soon be implemented at intersections along Haley Street:

Credit: Courtesy

Sidewalk repairs and the construction of access ramps will enhance accessibility along the Haley Street corridor.

will enhance accessibility along the Haley Street corridor. Curb extensions and crosswalks will be installed at the intersections of Haley and Nopal Streets, as well as Haley and Quarantina Streets.

will be installed at the intersections of Haley and Nopal Streets, as well as Haley and Quarantina Streets. Lighting will be installed at these intersections to improve visibility during nighttime and early morning hours.

will be installed at these intersections to improve visibility during nighttime and early morning hours. A new traffic signal will be installed at Haley Street and Olive Street.

will be installed at Haley Street and Olive Street. Upgraded traffic signals and pedestrian countdown timers will be installed as part of the upgrades at Haley Street and Anacapa Street.

will be installed as part of the upgrades at Haley Street and Anacapa Street. Asphalt pavement reconstruction on Haley Street between Castillo Street and Milpas Street.

Construction on the curb extensions is anticipated to be completed by the end of September 2024, while work on other features is expected to be finished by the end of November 2024.

Please expect traffic detours, delays, and parking impacts during construction. We appreciate your continued support and patience.



Significant safety and accessibility improvements have already been made within our neighborhoods, particularly along high-traffic corridors and through enhancements to pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure. Several improvements have been completed to create safe routes to schools within the Eastside and from the Eastside to Downtown, including a new sidewalk on Alisos Street and various intersection safety upgrades such as curb extensions, high-visibility crosswalks, and rapid flashing beacons near Santa Barbara High School and Santa Barbara Junior High School. Additionally, bike-friendly streets and lanes have been constructed on Nopal, Alisos, Cota, and Ortega Streets to encourage reduced vehicle speeds and improve cyclist safety, with green conflict striping applied at key intersections along Ortega and Cota Streets.

For more information about the Project, please view SantaBarbaraCA.gov/EastsideConnect or contact Project staff at EastsideCommunityPaseos@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.