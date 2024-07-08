Firefighters Respond to Multiple Reports of Arson in Isla Vista and Goleta Area

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a series of small exterior arson fires that broke out in the Isla Vista and Goleta area over an hour-long period on Wednesday, July 3, at midnight.

UC Police Department received information regarding a couch fire at an off-campus location on the 6600 block of Abrego Road. Shortly after, two separate 40-foot dumpster fires on the 6700 block of El Colegio were reported, one at the Santa Ynez Apartments and the other at an off-campus location in Isla Vista, which caused minor building damage, according to County Fire. A fourth fire in the bushes of Girsh park was also reported. No injuries were sustained and the causes of the fires are currently under investigation, County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck stated.

“The circumstances are similar to an arson incident that occurred on March 12,” noted a UCSB student alert. During that incident, a picnic table near the Storke Family Housing was set on fire. On June 9, a burnt trampoline at the Family Housing Playground was reported. It is unclear if the Wednesday night arson incidents are connected.

If you have any information that might assist in the investigation, please contact the UCSB Police Department at (805) 893-3446, or report crime information anonymously at www.police.ucsb.edu/report-crime.