Bombs were bursting in air at West Beach on the Fourth but the rockets’ red glare was dimmed by the untimely attack of brutal fog. It was a bang up affair as usual. Although somewhat disappointed, the audience was large and enthusiastic as always. But let’s not do it again!

Or do we just love the sounds of war too much?

More and more cities in California such as Laguna Beach and La Jolla and parts of Los Angeles are lighting up the heavens in a much less bellicose and backward manner on this special holiday. Salt Lake City and other places outside our state are also celebrating our independence by replacing firework shows with mind boggling drone and laser performances that are becoming even more amazing every year. Cities all over the world are opting out of fireworks displays. Recently in Sydney 300 drones performed a breathtaking, gorgeous light spectacle.

There’s a worldwide movement away from entertainment that is devastatingly and sometimes long term traumatic to us, our pets, birds, and animals on land and in the sea — entertainment that pollutes, sparks fires and causes panic and injury.

Let’s look forward to a thrilling new kind of extravaganza in Santa Barbara on July 4, 2025!