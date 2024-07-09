Lompoc Residents Receive Computer Skills Boost

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Thirty-two Lompoc adults recently completed a newly launched Computer Basics training course offered by Partners in Education, a non-profit organization administered by the Santa Barbara County Education Office dedicated to empowering students and families through business, school, and community collaboration.

Following the free, six-week course – available in both English and Spanish – participants showed significant improvement in their computer skills, covering such areas as: basic computer terminology; how to search the internet for jobs and resources; email best practices; operating Chromebooks; accessing Google Drive documents; and participating in video calls. Upon completion, each participant received a free Chromebook.

The course was supported by the Lompoc Unified School District, including its Adult School and Career Center. Participants aimed to gain new skills to better support their families, enhance their learning opportunities, and enhance their qualifications to access new or higher-paying job opportunities.

Key outcomes:

70% of attendees plan to use their new skills for educational purposes.

62% expect to use this knowledge to secure a new or better job.

62% will use these skills to assist their children with educational needs.

Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido commented: “We know that when students receive support from parents and guardians, their academic outcomes significantly improve. By providing adults with training on the technology that our students use for schoolwork, we are not only empowering families but also boosting the likelihood of student success both in school and beyond. I congratulate the course participants, and also the Partners in Education team, whose commitment to bridging the digital divide is truly commendable.”

Participants praised the course:

“I would gladly have taken this class with or without a Chromebook. The experience alone was worth every ounce of knowledge gained.”

“I had a great experience taking this course and will use these skills a lot now that I am more confident using Google.”

An overwhelming 99% of attendees agreed that they would recommend the class to a friend and found it a valuable use of their time.

Upcoming Training in Carpinteria: Partners in Education will host the next free Computer Basics class in Carpinteria starting on August 12, 2024 at the Carpinteria Community Library. The six-week course will be held every Monday and Wednesday evening, with English classes from 4 to 6 p.m. and Spanish classes from 6 to 8 p.m.

To register:

Contact Alondra Rodriguez at (805) 964-4710 ext. 4401

Call or text (805) 724-0447

Email partners@sbceo.org

Future Trainings: Free training sessions will also be held in Guadalupe and Cuyama in the coming months. To receive updates, call (805) 964-4710 ext. 4401, call or text (805) 724-0447, or email partners@sbceo.org.

Partners in Education is a non-profit organization operating under the Santa Barbara County Education Office. Partners also serves as a training provider for EDC’s Ventura County Digital Upskilling Training Program.