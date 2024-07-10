Downtown Santa Barbara Salsa Dancing is Back for the Summer

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA – Get ready for the return of Downtown Santa Barbara’s sizzling salsa dancing! Join us on the second Sunday of July, August, and September from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM in front of Cali-Forno Pizzeria at 905 State St.

Event Dates:

Sunday, July 14

Sunday, August 11

Sunday, September 8

Enjoy free salsa lessons led by the amazing Brenda Ruiz from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM, followed by open dancing from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM. This event is open to the public and free of charge. Cali-Forno Pizzeria will offer food and drink specials throughout the evening.

Put on your dancing shoes and join us for a fun-filled afternoon! For more information and to view other Downtown Santa Barbara events, visit downtownsb.org.