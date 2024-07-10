Downtown Santa Barbara Salsa Dancing is Back for the Summer
Santa Barbara, CA – Get ready for the return of Downtown Santa Barbara’s sizzling salsa dancing! Join us on the second Sunday of July, August, and September from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM in front of Cali-Forno Pizzeria at 905 State St.
Event Dates:
Sunday, July 14
Sunday, August 11
Sunday, September 8
Enjoy free salsa lessons led by the amazing Brenda Ruiz from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM, followed by open dancing from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM. This event is open to the public and free of charge. Cali-Forno Pizzeria will offer food and drink specials throughout the evening.
Put on your dancing shoes and join us for a fun-filled afternoon! For more information and to view other Downtown Santa Barbara events, visit downtownsb.org.
Downtown Santa Barbara has served as the champion and advocate for the stakeholders of historic Downtown Santa Barbara, California, with more than 1700 members since 1967. It also manages the Downtown Santa Barbara Business Improvement Districts (BID’s), providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSB’s events programs and a directory of businesses, visit www.DowntownSB.org.