Foresters Strengthen Grip on First Place with 8-6 Victory Over Conejo Oaks

A road game against Conejo Oaks on Tuesday gave the Foresters an opportunity to capture a signature victory with first place in the CCL South standing on the line.

Santa Barbara delivered in the clutch to claim an 8-6 victory in extra innings, extending their lead over Conejo Oaks for first place to 1.5 games.

In the top of the tenth inning Jonah Sebring hit a double down the line that scored Nick Oakley and T.J. Pompey followed with a two-run homer that put the Foresters ahead 8-5.

In the bottom of the tenth Will Rogers pitched out of a jam in his third inning of relief to secure the 8-6 victory.

The Foresters overcame an early 3-0 deficit as Rogers contributed heavily with his bat as well as on the mound, including a run-scoring double in the top of the eighth that brought home Oakley and gave Santa Barbara a 4-3 lead.

Conejo Oaks scored tw0 unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 5-4 lead, but Kaden Peterson was able to even the score at 5-5 and force extra inning with a sacrifice fly that scored Daniel Patterson.

The Foresters will travel to Pasadena to take on the Arroyo Seco Saints today beginning at 6:05 p.m.