Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is thrilled to announce the upcoming graduation ceremony for participants of its 12-month Residential Treatment Program. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 13, at 5 PM at Community Covenant Church of Goleta, located at 5070 Cathedral Oaks Road. This event marks a significant milestone for the graduates who have completed this transformative program and are ready to embark on new, hopeful chapters in their lives.

The graduation ceremony is a powerful testament to the program participants’ hard work, commitment, and personal growth. It will be a joyous occasion where family members, friends, and guests will gather to honor and celebrate the achievements of these remarkable individuals. Attendees can expect an inspiring program that includes speeches from program graduates, reflections from individuals who have benefited from the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s services, and the presentation of certificates of completion and Bibles from Community Covenant Church. A reception will be held on-site after the ceremony, allowing attendees to interact and congratulate the graduates, Mission staff, and other supporters.

Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission, shared, “We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support of our donors and volunteers. Their compassion and commitment make events like this possible and significantly contribute to the positive change in the lives of those we serve.”



The public is invited to attend this graduation ceremony and witness the incredible stories of resilience and triumph firsthand. This event offers a unique opportunity to capture the transformative impact of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s work on the lives of the program participants and the broader community.

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

This 501(c)(3) organization has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for 59 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted. It is the only emergency shelter that is open 365 nights of the year from Santa Maria to Ventura. The Mission annually provides over 100,000 meals and more than 45,000 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place to turn. The Mission’s 12-month Residential Recovery Program aims to bring individuals from decades of addiction, institutionalization, and homelessness back to sobriety, health, and wholeness. Certification through the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs ensures that participants receive the highest standard of treatment in a non-medical facility. The Mission receives no government funding.