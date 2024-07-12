Lightening

Lightening is 2-year-old Pit Bull who is ready for a special family to be his forever home. He’s already mastered sit, heel, come and he’s a pro at sitting for meals and at leash time. He’s working on “stay” and is fully potty trained. Lightening’s playfulness is balanced by his sweet, shy nature. Although he takes time to warm up, his cuddly and laid-back side is worth the wait. He’s a genius who loves mental challenges and is a true love-bug.

Lightening enjoys walks, hikes, and indoor toy chasing. While he’s content in a condo without a yard, a secure yard would be his ideal playground. He is currently learning how to parallel walk with other doggy friends too!

With Lightening, you get a loyal companion who finds joy in the simple things and a heartwarming smile that brightens each day. Are you ready to welcome Lightening into your family and share in his adventures and cuddles?

Lightening is adoptable through Santa Barbara County Animal Services in Goleta. Please email sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com if you’re

interested in meeting him!

June Bug

June aka June Bug aka Bug, because she is the cutest little love bug. She’s super fun, dog friendly, and loves everyone she meets including kids. She’s fantastic on a leash, eager to learn, crate trained, and house trained. June will meet your energy and ramp up play, or curl up to cuddle depending on what you would like to do. She’s a Staffordshire Terrier mix, 53 lbs., and about 1 ½ yrs. old. Call or email today to learn more about June and set up a meet!

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting June and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA, or email to sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Wiley

Here we have Wiley, who was rescued on her final day from a Southern California kill shelter. She is approximately 1-year-old, spayed, husky Shepherd mix, very sweet and friendly, dog friendly but not sure about cats. She had three puppies and now she is ready for her own forever future.

Kennels2Couches is a local to Santa Barbara 501c3 Non-Profit specializing in taking large breed dogs from High Kill shelters to give them a chance at life. To see about other adoptable dogs, or to become one of our much needed loving fosters and continue the mission, please contact Kennels2Couches at (805) 450-1010, or info@kennels2couches.org.