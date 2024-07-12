Luke Light Gains Global Recognition with VeraSol Certification

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Unite to Light, a non-profit organization founded at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), is proud to announce that its innovative Luke Light has earned the esteemed VeraSol certification. For 13 years, Unite to Light has been dedicated to distributing solar lights globally, and this certification marks a significant milestone in their mission to provide sustainable, clean energy solutions.

VeraSol is the leading independent quality assurance program for distributed solar solutions,

appliances, and equipment. Managed by CLASP and Schatz Energy Research Center with foundational support from the World Bank Group, UK aid, IKEA Foundation, Good Energies Foundation, and others, VeraSol certification ensures that products meet the highest international standards of quality and performance.

The Luke Light is a lightweight, portable, durable, waterproof, solar task light designed for people living without electricity. For people in the developed world it is great as a bedside reading light, camping light, or in an emergency kit. A single day of sunlight provides five hours of light, and when fully charged, the Luke Light offers 16 hours of illumination. “We have seen the Luke Light increase graduation rates for students living without electricity, illuminate a nighttime path for girls in refugee camps, and be hung around the neck of a midwife birthing a baby,” said Unite to Light President & CEO, Megan Birney Rudert. “The power of this little light is much greater than 20 lumens.”

“This certification will enable us to bring the Luke Light to more people living without electricity and is a testament to the numerous volunteers, engineers in California and Hong Kong, and recipients who have given feedback on our lights over the years,” commented Dr. John Bowers, inventor of the original Luke Light, Co-Founder and Board Chair of Unite to Light, and Director of the Institute for Energy Efficiency at UCSB.

This certification was enabled by the generous support of Maison Battat, Inc. who funded the engineering, tooling, testing and certification costs and has been instrumental in its manufacturing. “Without the support of Battat and their Branford engineering team, this milestone would have been impossible to achieve,” said Gisela Voss, Unite to Light Board Member and mother of Luke for whom the light is named.

“Through the support of individuals, partners and donors we have been able to ‘Change a Life and Light the World’ for over 230,000 people to date,” said Birney Rudert. “We look forward to a world where every person has access to clean, affordable light and energy and can’t wait to get our VeraSol certified Luke Lights into the hands of more people.”

Unite to Light sells the Luke Light to US consumers on Buy One | Give One basis: for every one they sell, they donate one to someone who lives in darkness after sundown; replacing kerosene and candles with clean, safe, bright and free power from the sun. Luke Lights can be purchased online at their website: https://www.unitetolight.org/luke-light.html#/

About Unite to Light:

Unite to Light believes that access to clean and affordable light and energy are critical to improving health, education and prosperity. As a not-for-profit 501(c)3 they manufacture and distribute efficient, durable, low cost solar lamps and solar chargers to people living without electricity. Since 2011 they have delivered 230,000 solar lights to people in 80 countries. They focus on projects that help children study at night, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, equip midwives with life-saving tools, and offer relief to those suffering from conflict, disasters and experiencing homelessness.

About VeraSol:

VeraSol supports high-performing, durable off-grid products that expand access to modern energy services. VeraSol is the leading independent quality assurance program for distributed solar solutions, appliances, and equipment. VeraSol is managed by CLASP in collaboration with the Schatz Energy Research Center at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt. Foundational support is provided by the World Bank Group, UK aid, IKEA Foundation, Good Energies Foundation, and others. For more, visit VeraSol.org.