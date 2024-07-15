Federal Judge Hears Arguments That ‘Conception’ Captain Shouldn’t Have to Pay Restitution to Boat Fire Victims’ Families

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

Arguments were heard by a federal judge on July 11 over whether the boat captain of the Conception should have to pay restitution to families of 34 people killed in a scuba boat fire off the coast of Santa Barbara in 2019. The victims’ families are asking for reparations for funeral expenses and more from the Conception’s captain, Jerry Boylan.

Boylan was sentenced this May to four years in prison and three years of supervised release for his role in the incident — a special classification of nautical negligence called seaman’s manslaughter. He was also ordered to pay restitution as part of the ruling.

At Thursday’s hearing, Boylan’s attorney, Gabriela Rivera, argued that he should not have to pay restitution. Liability for the fire has bounced between Boylan — who didn’t conduct fire drills with his crew or assign one of them to “roving watch” overnight — and the boat’s owner, Glen Fritzler, who didn’t train the crew in firefighting. On Thursday, Rivera argued that Fritzler should pay.

However, George Wu, the federal judge hearing the case, did not agree, stating that Boylan will be responsible for paying the victims’ families.

Wu will rule on the amount of the reparations at the next hearing on July 29.