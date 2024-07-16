News
Altercation Between Minors Leads to Stabbing on State Street

Santa Barbara Police Are Investigating Incident That Left One Victim Injured on July 11

Tue Jul 16, 2024 | 9:48am
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, an altercation broke out between a group of teenagers near State Street and Ortega Street in downtown Santa Barbara, leaving at least one minor suffering a stab wound, according to Santa Barbara Police.

When officers arrived in the area, they found one victim with “an injury consistent with a stab wound.” The victim has since been released from the hospital after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said that the fight involved several minors. Santa Barbara Police spokesperson Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale said that detectives are investigating to determine the motive, “including the possibility of gang involvement.” No further information is available.

