“Meet Me in Old Town Goleta” Summer Block Party this Thursday, July 18

WHO:

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Goleta, is excited to invite you to “Meet Me in Old Town Goleta”

WHAT:

A free community event series being held on the third Thursday of May, July, and August 2024

Live music, local business specials, food trucks, refreshments, games, merchandise, community vendors and more

M.Special beer, Margerum wine, and Santa Barbara Cider Co. cider available for purchase

Grab your favorite fare from a nearby eatery and bring it to Magnolia Ave

McConnell’s Ice Cream and Dave’s Dogs food trucks will be onsite for purchase

Goleta merchandise available for purchase

Enjoy local business specials and engage with community leaders from the City of Goleta, Megan’s Organic Market, CrossFit Santa Barbara, Wright & Feusier Orthodontics, Children’s Resources and Referral of Santa Barbara County, and Water Store to name a few

WHEN:

· July 18 from 5 PM to 7 PM – featuring Mezcal Martini and special performance by the Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta

· August 15 from 5 PM to 7 PM – featuring Tequila Mockingbird

WHERE:

On Magnolia Avenue in Old Town Goleta, between Hollister Avenue and Gaviota Street

Parking is available at the Yardi parking lot (430 S. Fairview Avenue) and the public lot next to Community West Bank (5827 Hollister Avenue)

WHY:

Designed to celebrate the community, meet your neighbors, increase local business visibility, and highlight the unique charm of Old Town Goleta

More Information:

For additional details in English and Spanish, please visit SBSCChamber.com or follow us on social media @SBSouthCoastChamber.

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 70,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.