Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Brain & Spinal Tumor Program Receives Brain

SANTA BARBARA, CA — July 15, 2024—Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Brain & Spinal Tumor Program has earned The Joint Commission’s (TJC) Gold Seal of Approval® for Brain Tumor Certification. SBCH is the first hospital in California and one of six programs in the United States to earn this certification by demonstrating continuous achievement of TJC performance standards.

TJC is an independent, not-for-profit organization and the nation’s oldest and largest standards- setting and accrediting body in healthcare. TJC awards the Gold Seal of Approval® to healthcare organizations that demonstrate a commitment to quality improvement and patient safety.

“Earning this certification highlights our team’s commitment to patients and specialized treatment for brain tumors,” said Nicole Moayeri, MD, Medical Director of Neurosurgical Oncology. “We have worked hard to ensure our patients have access to critical resources, and we’re proud to be the first hospital in California to receive this certification.”

The certification recognizes healthcare organizations that provide clinical programs across the continuum of brain tumor care and use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, as well as to educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.

The certification is earned from a rigorous review of a program’s clinical practice guidelines and performance measures. The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with healthcare professionals, data analysts and patients.

“As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across care settings to inspire a safer and higher quality of care that is more equitable and compassionate,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation andCertification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. “Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards. We commend Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity and compassion for all patients.”

The Brain & Spinal Tumor Program at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital offers comprehensive, personalized care delivered by a multidisciplinary medical and surgical team using advanced technology. Patients also benefit from education, support, and practical guidance provided by the program’s dedicated nurse navigator.

For more information about the Brain & Spinal Tumor Program, visit: cottagehealth.org/services/neuroscience/brain-spine-tumor-program.