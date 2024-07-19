CAMA Re-elects Deborah Bertling as Board Chair

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Board of Directors of Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara, Inc. (CAMA), celebrating its 106th concert season in 2024-2025, has re-elected Deborah Bertling as Board Chair, effective June 27, 2024. Bertling enters her second term as Chair.

A native of Pennsylvania, Deborah Bertling earned her Bachelor of Music degree in Voice Performance and has performed in operas, concerts and musicals for over 30 years. She worked for Yamaha Corporation of America’s Music Division as a Buyer for 10 years in Buena Park. Bertling sang with Opera Santa Barbara and spearheaded the organization’s education outreach programs. She worked for well over a decade in schools with OSB, and with CAMA in its Music Matters docent program. Bertling is a past president of the CAMA Women’s Board and has been a Board Member for CAMA since 2004. She served as Chair of CAMA’s Centennial Celebration Committee from 2014–2020, presiding over some of the most ambitious and celebratory concerts and events of CAMA’s long history. Bertling has been President of Performing Arts Music Association since 2002, and serves on the Board of Directors of The Granada Theatre (Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts). She is married to local attorney, Peter Bertling, and is an active member of El Montecito Presbyterian Church.

Officers of the 2024/2025 CAMA Board of Directors include: Deborah Bertling, Chair; George Messerlian, Vice Chair; Christine Emmons, Secretary; and Jan Bowlus, Treasurer.

CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings the finest classical musicians from around the globe to Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre and Lobero Theatre.

For more information on CAMA, please visit camasb.org

