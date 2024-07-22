County of Santa Barbara Probation Chief Holly Benton Honors Officers and Staff Who Help Keep Communities Safe and Support Justice-Involved Individuals in Celebration of Probation Services Week 2024

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, CA)– Chief Probation Officer Holly Benton announced this year’s annual Probation and Pretrial Services Week celebration will take place from July 21-27, 2024 to honor probation and pretrial professionals who work to keep communities safe and support the rehabilitative process for justice-involved individuals. Throughout Santa Barbara County the Probation Department provides accountability, opportunity, and hope by using evidence-based strategies to help people achieve long-term success.

In anticipation of Probation and Pretrial Services Week, Chief Probation Officer Holly Benton expressed her pride in the work of her colleagues, stating, “Santa Barbara County’s Probation professionals exhibit the highest level of dedication and service to their community. Striking a balance between accountability and treatment, these officers empower individuals to make positive changes, and offer hope in the form of second chances. When clients are successful, communities are safer.”

Probation officers throughout California embrace evidence-based practices and strategies beyond monitoring and compliance. This includes additional training in trauma-informed care, cognitive behavioral therapy, and strength-based approaches. Dedicated probation professionals guide and support justice-involved individuals, assisting them in a successful re-entry into their communities through a balance of enforceable accountability and opportunities for change through transformative rehabilitation programs.

Probation is administered at the county level, allowing for tailored services that address the unique needs of local communities. Acting as the bridge to connect those in the justice system with services such as workforce development, substance use treatment, mental health services, family engagement, education, and more, probation professionals help keep communities safe through individualized supervision and rehabilitative programs.

For more information about Probation Services Week or the Santa Barbara County Probation Departmentplease contact us at www.sbprobation.org.