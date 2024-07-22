We should all be deeply saddened by the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate on July 13. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) justly condemned “horrific acts of violence” and insisted that “we gotta [sic] turn the rhetoric down.” Yet, Speaker Johnson and the rest of the GOP stood firmly behind Donald Trump as he referred to the violent, unhinged Jan. 6, 2021, insurrectionists as patriots and hostages.

Does anyone remember when Nancy Pelosi’s husband was brutally attacked in 2022 and Trump, Don Jr., Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and others joked about it? The current GOP candidate for governor in North Carolina, Mark Robinson, recently said, “Some folks (presumably, people who are not MAGA marionettes) need killin!” In addition, Trump and many in his inner circle have openly called for a bloodbath if they don’t get their way in November.

Now, they want to turn the rhetoric down! Have these Rethuglicans finally had a “Come to Donald” moment and realized that their words and actions have consequences?

Donald Trump claims, with a straight face, that his favorite book is the Bible. Does any sane person really believe this hogwash? He and the rest of the GOP pseudo-Christian hypocrites should return to (or read for the first time) Proverbs 11:29, King James Version — “He that troubleth his own house (the GOP not only accepting but encouraging acts of political violence) shall inherit the wind: and the fool shall be servant to the wise of heart.”