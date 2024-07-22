Joe Biden has been forced out as the Democratic Party nominee for president. He has “endorsed” Kamala Harris. Make no mistake, Kamala Harris was the person who orchestrated the coup against Biden.

Biden has problems, but the Democrats who voted for him during the primaries knew full well what those problems were. The Democrat Party leadership panicked after the June 27 debate with Trump. This panic led to a growing number of Democrat “leaders” demanding Biden quit the race. Kamala Harris remained publicly silent, neither supporting Biden nor adding her voice to the chorus of Democrats telling Biden to leave. But Kamala saw her opportunity. If she had stood next to Biden after the debate and publicly supported his decision to stay in the race, he would not have quit. But she did not support him.

When the New York Times Editorial Board called on President Biden to drop out of the race on June 28, Kamala did not condemn the Times, as other Democrats did. When Adam Schiff called on President Biden to step aside, Kamala did not condemn Schiff. Kamala may have “campaigned” for Biden, but she did not condemn the New York Times, Schiff, Schumer, or any of the other prominent Democrats trying to force Biden out of the race. In fact, within hours of Biden’s announcement on July 21, Kamala started a well-funded, extensively prepared presidential campaign. She had been planning her campaign for weeks, all the while “campaigning” for Biden.

“They smilin’ in your face, all the time they want to take your place.”

Democrat voters elected Joe Biden as their nominee during the primaries. Now, Democrat “leaders” will make Harris the nominee. The voters will have no say in the matter. Biden could have beaten Trump, but the Democrat “leadership” lost their nerve and Kamala was there to take advantage of the situation. Kamala stabbed Joe Biden in the back. Americans don’t like leaders who panic, and they don’t like back stabbers.