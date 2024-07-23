CommUnify Joins Gateway Educational Services to Support the 2nd Annual Black Youth Leadership Summit at SBCC

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Gateway Educational Services (www.gatewayeducationalservices.org) will host The 2024 Black Youth Leadership Summit giving students who identify as Black/African American the opportunity to learn, gather and form community with one another – which closely aligns with CommUnify’s mission. The event was created by the desire and commitment of the Parents of Black Students Advocacy Council (PBSAC), a local ad hoc group comprised of parents of Gateway students whose mission is to support underserved students of color through education, culture, and community. This motivated group of parents approached the nonprofit organization Gateway Educational Services about providing one day of positivity and joy before the beginning of the school year for the Black youth of our community Countywide. In the face of adverse school climates and anti-blackness, Gateway wanted to host an event which addresses these issues in an uplifting and empowering way to provide leadership skills and a celebration of Black culture for our youth. The result was last year’s inaugural Black Youth Leadership Summit – an inspiring day of leadership development, community workshops, and culture.

This year’s expanded event is on Saturday, August 17, 8:30am – 5:00pm at Santa Barbara City College West Campus, 721 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. The Black Youth Leadership Summit creates a welcoming space for all Black/African American-identifying youth and aims to unite students, parents, educators, and community members

for a culturally immersive day. There are three key initiatives planned for the day: (1) gaining insights into historical Black leaders; (2) offering support to parents of Black youth through facilitated discussions and collaborative problem-solving; and (3) exploring the artistic expressions of our youth. This day is open to parents, students, and educators for grades 5 through 12 Countywide and is the largest event in Santa Barbara County for Black Youth with over 150 participants expected to attend this year’s event. The event is completely free for all attendees, including bus transportation for youth from mid- and North- County. Advance registration is required to participate using this link: https://bit.ly/BYLS2024.

“We are passionate about creating safe and positive spaces for Black youth in this community to learn and explore their blackness,” said Audrey Gamble, Co-Founder/Co-Executive Director of Gateway Educational Services. “This event celebrates the many contributions to academics and culture by African American leaders and creates the opportunity for our youth to participate in leadership development and cultural arts in an intimate and experiential setting,” added Connie Alexander, Co-Founder/Co-Executive Director of the organization.

This year, cultural arts during the afternoon has been expanded, and students and parents can participate in art, West African drumming, poetry, dance, choral singing, and puppetry. Please see the sidebar for a complete listing of featured guests and their cultural offerings. Thanks to the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation who provided the funding to purchase djembe drums for the second year in a row, there are now over 20 of them for the drum circle! In addition, Deckers Brands will donate shoes to all youth attending the summit!!

“Part of our organization’s mission is to provide resources and empowerment to those who need it most and to create an equitable path to success for ALL of those in our community,” said Kemba Lawrence, Director of Community Services for CommUnify. “The Black Youth Leadership Summit is a great example of parents and community partners taking challenging situations and creating joy and healing – offering incredible speakers and activities which give opportunities to our Black youth and their parents – and we are proud to support this event. As

a parent of a Black youth in this community, I find the experiences offered through this event to be invaluable.”

The Black Youth Leadership Summit would not be possible without the generous support of their sponsors including The Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP, Endowment for Youth Community, Parents of Black Students Advocacy Council, CA Stop the Hate, CA Black Freedom Fund, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Santa Barbara Foundation, The Santa Barbara NAACP, The Fund for Santa Barbara, Landmark Global, City of Santa Barbara, Channel Islands YMCA, Deckers Brands, Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, Santa Barbara City College Foundation, and the Lewis- Towbes Family.

Please contact Joni Kelly, Communications Manager for CommUnify at 805-964-8857 ext. #1109 or via email jkelly@CommUnifySB.org for more information about the upcoming Black Youth Leadership Summit, to request high-resolution images and broadcast quality B-roll, or to arrange interviews with Connie Alexander or Audrey Gamble, Co-Founders/Co-Executive Directors for Gateway Educational Services and Kemba Lawrence, Director of Community Services for CommUnify. A limited number of complimentary admissions are available for working media and local representatives by advance arrangement.

About Gateway Educational Services:

Gateway Educational Services was established in 2009 by educators, business professionals, and community leaders passionate about changing access to education and how students learn. Gateway has been serving the community of Goleta for 15 years. Their mission is to provide the opportunity for all students to succeed academically. All students will succeed if we open the doors closed to them and create the gateway to learning and achievement. For additional information please visit: www.gatewayeducationalservices.org.

About CommUnify:

CommUnify (formerly CAC/Community Action Commission) was formed in 1964 as a 15-member Community Action Committee appointed by the County Board of Supervisors to address the causes and conditions of poverty within the entirety of Santa Barbara County. It became a 501c(3) nonprofit organization in 1967. The organization is committed to taking a leadership position in alleviating poverty, and surrounding residents with the stability they need to build stronger lives and become healthy, educated, working, self-sufficient members of our community. As one of the largest nonprofits in Santa Barbara County, CommUnify employs about 300 staff, including health, education, and social service workers who oversee 16 programs. The nonprofit supports families and individuals through health and human service programs, including Seniors Safe at Home, Head Start, Weatherization, Utility Payment and Energy Assistance, Family & Youth Services, Behavioral Wellness, and the Santa Barbara County 2-1-1 Help Line, and serves more than 8,000 residents throughout the county each year. CommUnify is a private nonprofit agency that is sustained by support from individuals, family and corporate foundations, and government grants. More information is available at: www.CommUnifySB.org.