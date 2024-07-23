Community Environmental Council Hosts 2024 Green Gala: “Regeneration” – A Celebration of Hope and Climate Action

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif (July 2024) – The Community Environmental Council (CEC) is thrilled to announce the 2024 Green Gala, set to take place on Saturday, September 21, 2024. This year’s theme, “Regeneration,” underscores the crucial work being done to support climate action on the Central Coast of California. The Green Gala is CEC’s largest fundraising event, bringing together community leaders, environmental advocates, and philanthropic supporters for an evening of celebration and raising critical funds to support local climate action and a sustainable future.

“The Community Environmental Council is at the forefront of climate action on the Central Coast, advocating for policies and practices that protect our environment,” shared 2024 Green Gala Co-Chair and CEC Board member Carolyn Fitzgerald. “Supporting CEC means investing in a sustainable future for our region. The Green Gala is not just a celebration; it’s a call to action for our community to come together and champion climate resilience.”

This year’s Green Gala will be located on the site of the original Weber Bread Company in the Funk Zone which has been recently reclaimed by a group of local investors and operated by Acme Hospitality’s world class events team. Acme has a unique ability to activate historically significant buildings in our community and is excited to give the CEC and guests of the Green Gala a sneak preview into the space.

Guests will enjoy a seated dinner of climate-smart cuisine by Duo Catering, and inspired cocktails served alongside wine by Trippers & Askers. The event will also feature a live auction highlighting coveted and “priceless” experiences, led by Emcee and CEC Board member Geoff Green. A Cocktail Party and VIP Reception will take place at 5:00 p.m. before the main event, and guests can keep the party going at an after party with live music from CEC’s Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival headliner and California’s premier alt-rock tribute band, The Last Decade.

The evening will feature inspiring speeches from climate activists of all ages, showcasing the breadth of passion and dedication within our community, and a performance from a local, youth-led rock band. These speakers will share their personal stories and insights, reinforcing the message of regeneration and hope for a climate-smart future.

Another regenerative highlight will be the Western Blue Elderberry, a native, climate-adaptive shrub that has the potential to become a significant crop for our region for both food and medicinal purposes. CEC is partnering with Central Coast farmers, ranchers, and other organizations to demonstrate how this promising crop can expand pollinator habitats, sequester carbon, reduce emissions, and enhance growers’ economic viability.

The 2024 Green Gala is led by Honorary Committee members Dorothy Largay, Sara Miller McCune, Natalie Orfalea, and Stacy Pulice; co-chaired by Carolyn Fitzgerald, Katy Powers, and Michelle Weinman; and supported by a dynamic committee including Mally Chakola, Truman Davies, Nicole Delesalle, Rita Donahoe, Lucy Firestone, Belle Hahn, Bethany Harkrider, Julie Heider-Gray, Ashley Hollister, Analise Maggio, Connie Maday, Jessica McLernon, Sima Morrison, and Elizabeth Riley.

Green Gala Sponsorships are still available. Sponsorship details and tickets to the Green Gala can be found here: https://cecsb.org/green-gala. CEC thanks the following event sponsors (to-date): ACME Hospitality, Duo Catering, Moby Dick Restaurant – The Oyster Bar, The LAB, and Trippers & Askers.

About the Community Environmental Council (CEC)

CEC advances rapid and equitable solutions to the climate crisis – including ambitious zero carbon goals, drawdown of excess carbon, and protection against the impacts of climate change. CEC was recognized as a 2020 California Nonprofit of the Year and a City of Santa Barbara Climate Hero, and is led by CEO Sigrid Wright who was recently named 2022 Congressional Woman of the Year. CEC has worked since 1970 to incubate and innovate real life environmental solutions that directly affect the California Central Coast. Our programs lead to clean vehicles, solar energy, resilient food systems and reduction of single-use plastic. Learn more about the work of CEC and why it receives high ratings from both Charity Navigator and Guidestar at CECSB.org/impact.

Find CEC on the web at CECSB.org and on Facebook.com/CECSB, Instagram.com/CEC_SB, and Linkedin.com/company/cecsb/.