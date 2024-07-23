Santa Barbara, CA Nurse and Caregiver Receive Regional Honor for Providing Unparalleled Care

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

WHAT: Shane Baruta, RN,a nurse at BrightStar Care® of Santa Barbara, will be awarded the Regional West Nurse of the Year from his employer, BrightStar Care®. At the same office, Sihar Tambunan, a caregiver, will be awarded the Regional West Caregiver of the Year from BrightStar Care®.

Nurse Shane Baruta, RN, who has been working with his client for the past year, has been nominated in recognition of his exceptional service and dedication while offering compassion and encouragement. Shane has forged a strong bond with his client by taking the time to learn about his client’s passions including his love for the San Francisco 49ers. He arrives at each appointment with his client prepared to engage in conversations about the team, which has significantly built trust and rapport. Recognizing his client’s introverted nature, Shane’s thoughtful approach has transformed the client’s perspective on his weekly infusions, turning them from a dreaded event into something he looks forward to. Demonstrating extraordinary dedication, Shane even gifted his client a 49ers flag, which the client cherished as his favorite Christmas present.

Caregiver Sihar Tambunan, who has been working with his client for the past two years, has been nominated in recognition of going above and beyond to meet his client’s needs. Sihar was nominated by his client who said Shane has been his best caregiver in over a decade. Sihar is caring, compassionate, and calm and provides his client the care he needs while having a cheerful disposition. Sihar has formed such a trusting relationship with his client that his client’s wife now feels comfortable leaving the house to run errands knowing her loved one is cared for while Sihar is in their home. The client has far outlived the general lifespan given to people with his disease and he believes some of the credit goes to Sihar. The bond they have formed is beautiful and heartwarming, with Sihar consistently bringing joy and security to his client’s life.

Shane and Sihar were honored as regional winners during a surprise ceremony at the BrightStar Care® of Santa Barbara office. In Fall 2024, BrightStar Care will announce its national Nurse and Caregiver of the Year award winners at its annual conference.



WHERE: BrightStar Care of Santa Barbara Office

510 Castillo Street Suite 201, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101



WEB: https://www.brightstarcare.com/locations/santa-barbara/