Santa Barbara Humane To Offer Free Veterinary Services at Events in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria

Santa Barbara Humane is excited to announce that they will provide free veterinary services, including vaccines and microchipping, at upcoming community events in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

Vaccine Day & Open House

On Saturday, August 10, 2024, pet owners and animal lovers alike are invited to join Senator Monique Limon and Santa Barbara Humane for a Vaccine Day & Open House at the organization’s Santa Barbara Campus located at 5399 Overpass Rd. The veterinary clinic will be open from 9 AM to 3 PM, providing free DA2PP and FVRCP vaccines, free microchipping, and other discounted services. Appointments are required for veterinary services; for your convenience, you can book online at sbhumane.org/clinic or by calling (805) 964-4777 x 205. All dogs must be on a leash, and all cats must be in a carrier.

During the Open House, which will be held from 12 to 3 p.m., visitors can take guided tours of the campus, take in dog training demonstrations, and learn more about the critical services Santa Barbara Humane provides, including veterinary care, dog training, and a pet supply pantry.

Day in the Park

The celebration continues with the Day in the Park event on Sunday, August 18, 2024, from 12 PM to 4 PM at Waller Park in Santa Maria. During this annual community event, Santa Barbara Humane will offer a variety of free vaccines, including DA2PP and rabies, as well as free flea treatments and microchipping.

2024 will mark Santa Barbara Humane’s third year offering free veterinary services at Day in the Park. In the last two years, the organization has provided more than 750 free services to the community at the event.

Similar to the Vaccine Day event, appointments are required and can be booked online at sbhumane.org/clinic or by calling (805) 964-4777 x 205. To ensure the safety and comfort of all those in attendance, Santa Barbara Humane kindly requests that all dogs be kept on leash while in the park.

Both events are designed to provide essential veterinary care to pets in the community. “We are thrilled to be able to offer these free veterinary services and connect with our community through these events,” said Santa Barbara Humane Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Katie Marrie, “Our goal is to ensure that all the cats and dogs in our community can receive the veterinary services they need to keep them happy, healthy, and in homes with the families who love them.”

For more information about Santa Barbara Humane and their services, please visit sbhumane.org.