Santa Barbara Meals on Wheels Hires Tracy Pfautch as New Executive Director

Goleta (July 23, 2024) – Santa Barbara Meals on Wheels, known for supporting independent living for homebound residents by delivering affordable freshly prepared meals, has hired Tracy Pfautch as its new Executive Director.

Pfautch brings 30 years of experience with various companies and nonprofit organizations, and has expertise in finance, people management, marketing and fundraising. In this new position, She will elevate the profile of Santa Barbara Meals on Wheels (SBMOW) and expand the reach of the organization, which serves approximately 350 clients per year in the city of Santa Barbara.

Relying heavily on volunteers, SBMOW provides meals and social interaction 365 days a year to older adults, people with disabilities, and people recovering from illnesses. Volunteers delivered more than 51,000 hot, nutritious meals in 2023.

Pfautch has lived in the community since 1998 and brings a range of experience – from finance and business operations to property and nonprofit management – to her new role. Her broad skill set will strengthen SBMOW’s organization and help expand its service reach.

“We are very excited to have Tracy join our organization,” says Sandy Nordahl, Co-President of the Board of Directors. “She really understands our community and how to connect with the clients we serve, our dedicated volunteers, and the individuals, foundations and other entities who help support us. We were impressed with the passion she expressed for the work we do and the ideas she has for expanding our reach.”

For 53 years, SBMOW volunteers have faithfully delivered meals, contributed to the organization’s strategic direction, managed day-to-day operations and guided a small staff. Knowing how vital strategic planning, grant solicitation, fundraising, marketing and communications are for a growing organization, the Board of Directors made the decision to hire a seasoned leader to help set a course for the future and ensure the sustainability of SBMOW.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to support the work and mission of this community-enriching organization,” Pfautch states. “While I was aware of Meals on Wheels, I have come to appreciate the significance of its commitment to assisting those homebound individuals in our community who want to live independently. I am proud to be associated with this organization and its dedicated volunteers, who make a difference in people’s lives every day.”

Prior to joining SBMOW as Executive Director, Pfautch was employed at Montecito Bank & Trust, a community-minded institution that actively encourages its employees in their volunteer efforts. It was there that she learned of Meals on Wheels and the key part it plays in the lives of so many Santa Barbara residents. Pfautch’s broad skill set is the result of working in various industries where she was charged with the setup of new departments and business development. She has always maintained an active role in the community since moving to the area and served as President of the Junior League of Santa Barbara. Pfautch also was recognized as Volunteer of the Year for the Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara.