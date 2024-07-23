TV Santa Barbara Launches Speaker Series, headlined by Rick Steves, to Kickoff 50th Year as the Region’s Community Media Access Station

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Rick Steves

SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 23, 2024 – TV Santa Barbara (TVSB), the region’s nonprofit, community media access center since 1975, is proud to announce a compelling speaker series to kick off their 50th year celebration as the region’s only community media access center.

“Through our special speaker series, TVSB will be able to showcase why media centers are so important to communities lucky enough to have them,” said Erik Davis, Executive Director of TV Santa Barbara. “We are also very fortunate to welcome Rick Steves, who has been a passionate advocate for community media, sharing his joy of travel over public airwaves for decades.”

Rick Steves, popular public television and radio personality, and host of Travel with Rick Steves, is coming to Santa Barbara to celebrate TV Santa Barbara’s 50th anniversary of broadcasting! An Evening with Rick Steves will take place on Friday, February 21, 2025 at the historic Arlington Theatre. Sponsorships and private reception reservations for the evening are currently being accepted.

Kicking off the speaker series on Friday, August 16, 2024, Evan Lovett, the creator of social media mainstay L.A. in a Minute and the host of the podcast In a Minute with Evan Lovett, which is only a year old and has 10,000 weekly listeners, will provide insight into What Makes a Podcast Successful? Lovett will show that, indeed, anybody can have a podcast – but what goes into the creation of the podcast on both a macro and daily basis will determine the level of success.

On Thursday, September 5, 2024, TV Santa Barbara will host a presentation titled Moment of Truth: Sorting Fact from Fiction in the Misinformation Age. From AI to social media to election politics, it’s tough to know what to believe online anymore! Local journalists and truth crusaders Starshine Roshell, Lisa Osborn and Amy Marie Orozco will offer practical tips and easy-to-follow advice to help Central Coasters become savvy, responsible media consumers. Learn to spot doctored images, check sources, resist falling for “ragebait” — content that spurs you to share it without even verifying — and avoid spreading misinformation to your friends and family.

Tickets are now available for the August and September events at www.tvsb.tv. These two events are free for TV Santa Barbara members, $20.00 per person for general admission and seating is limited to 60 people. Both presentations will take place at 1219 State Street, home of TVSB’s downtown video/ podcast center.

About TV Santa Barbara

TV Santa Barbara (TVSB) is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization which operates two community access television channels, 17 and 71. TVSB’s mission is to empower people to make media that matters. TVSB does this by providing residents with the knowledge, resources, and tools to create their own original programming. TV Santa Barbara has served as the local media access center since 1975.

With studios at 329 S. Salinas Street, TVSB provides members with access to video production equipment and electronic media resources to facilitate public dialogue, free speech, and participatory democracy; to foster local creativity, education and culture; and to reflect our diverse and amazing community. Learn more at www.tvsb.tv.