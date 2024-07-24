Fiery Photojournalist Luke

Credit: Courtesy

When it comes to covering stories like the Lake Fire we’ve been reporting on, we need all hands on deck. And our new photography intern, Luke Stimson, has stepped up to the plate and taken to the field during the action.

When did you start interning for the Independent? How long have you been doing photography?

I started working for the Santa Barbara Independent in early July this summer and have enjoyed covering stories that affect our local community. I’ve been freelancing for about seven years throughout high school and college, covering commercial, tourism, adventure sports, hospitality, music, and event photography.

What was it like getting pictures of the Lake Fire? What are some of your big takeaways from working on it?

Working as a photojournalist on the recent Lake Fire in the San Rafael Mountains northwest of Santa Barbara was an intense and memorable experience. Traveling alone, with a minimal camera pack and a fireproof shirt, I got turned away at the police barricade at the main access point to the fire. After some help from nearby family friends who reside dangerously close to the fire, the Broganer’s. I found myself in the back of an off-road vehicle headed into the fire at night. While I only intended to use my packed telephoto lens, I found myself switching to my wide-mid range (24-70mm) lens due to how close we got. My biggest take away from this shoot is the importance of visualizing and mentally preparing for fast-paced and potentially dangerous moments like this; In this example, I took some time beforehand to think about all of the camera settings and techniques that would optimize photo quality and visual impact under these conditions.

What started your photography journey? Do you hope to continue to work in the journalism field in the future?

My journey began with a digital photography class in sophomore year of high school. It quickly became a passion fueled by an endless curiosity of how to capture unique images. I hope to continue working in photojournalism to tell stories in a visually impactful way.

What has been your favorite thing to photograph? What’s your preferred style of photography and how do you like to approach taking pictures?

My favorite subject has evolved over time, focusing now on compositions rather than specific subjects. In various environments, I enjoy creating visually symmetric or balanced compositions, like finding a gap in the tree line or experimenting with juxtapositions of different subjects like photographing Swiss ski lift chairs framed within the symmetric alps. I have recently been exclusively shooting with 35mm film for my personal work because of the necessary intention it requires- this has led me to put a lot more thought and creative energy into each photo I take.

Where are you from and what brought you to Santa Barbara?

I grew up in the south Bay Area (Los Gatos), and have recently moved to Santa Barbara full-time after visiting family here every summer. I recently graduated from Cal Poly SLO with a degree in Electrical Engineering and a minor in Computer Science- though I’ve since decided to turn to a career in the creative space.

What are some of your hobbies? Do you enjoy art in other mediums?

Aside from photography, I enjoy running, backpacking, playing pickleball and beach volleyball, and designing clothing for my brand, Baja Montecito. I appreciate many art forms, but photography is definitely predominant in its ability to capture the beauty of the world- I often find myself envisioning a photo when I see a captivating landscape or subject.

You can see Stimson’s photography on his website www.stimsonphoto.com