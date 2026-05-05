There’s something uniquely special about a bottle of wine that carries a name — and a story — behind it. In Santa Barbara County, many of those stories trace back to the women who have shaped the region’s winemaking legacy: mothers, grandmothers, daughters, and mentors whose influence lives on in the vines and in the bottles they’ve inspired.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, a number of local wineries are offering wines that do more than just taste good — they tell a story. At Fess Parker Winery & Vineyard, there’s Ashley’s Pinot Noir, named after Ashley Parker Snider, who, when asked, is quick to deflect the spotlight. “I don’t know that the woman in question — me — was influential per se,” she said, “but I had been a big part of the winery team from the early days.” In addition to the wine, Parker Snider also has an entire vineyard named in her honor — Ashley’s Vineyard — something she describes as “a very nice gesture on Fess and Eli’s part to integrate me into the family wine business.”

At Casa Cassara Winery & Vineyard, the story is just as personal. Their “Mema” Sangiovese Rosé is named after owner Dan Cassara’s mother. “What can I say,” he said, “she was my mother; she influenced me for most of my life.” While Cassara has named blends after family members before, this one carries particular weight. “She was a bright spot in my life for 63 of my 75 years.”

Whether you’re searching for a meaningful Mother’s Day gift or simply a bottle with a story worth sharing, these wines offer a more intimate way to celebrate the women at the heart of Santa Barbara wine country.

Isabelle Clendenen, Au Bon Climat | Photo: Courtesy

Âmevive – 2025 Albariño| $32

While not named after her, this albariño is deeply inspired by the winemaker’s mother, Eileen Anderson, who also creates the label artwork. Bright, zesty, and floral with notes of apricot and preserved lemon, the wine reflects her creativity and influence — making it a meaningful, artistic nod to motherhood.

Au Bon Climat – “Isabelle” Pinot Noir | $65

Created in honor of winemaker Jim Clendenen’s daughter, Isabelle is a top-tier pinot noir crafted from the winery’s finest barrels each vintage. Elegant and expressive, the wine showcases red fruit, spice, and delicate structure — mirroring the grace and individuality that inspired it.

Cambria Wines – Katherine’s Vineyard Chardonnay | $22

This flagship chardonnay is named for Katie Jackson, daughter of proprietor Barbara Banke, and reflects the legacy of this women-owned, women-led estate. Sourced from a single vineyard in Santa Maria Valley, the wine is layered and elegant, with bright citrus, white peach, and subtle vanilla notes — capturing both coastal freshness and a story of family stewardship.

Mema label for Casa Cassara | Photo: Courtesy

Casa Cassara Winery & Vineyard – “Mema” Sangiovese Rosé | $40

Named for the winemaker’s mother, lovingly called “Mema” by her grandchildren, this bright and refreshing sangiovese rosé offers vibrant notes of strawberry, raspberry, citrus zest, and watermelon with a crisp, dry finish. Part of Casa Cassara’s Family Collection, the wine honors a matriarch whose legacy helped shape the winery — making it a heartfelt, everyday sipper perfect for celebrating Mom.

Coquelicot Estate – “Mon Petit Chou” Cabernet Blend | $40

Named after the French term of endearment meaning “my sweetheart,” this Bordeaux-style blend celebrates love in all its forms — whether for a partner, child, or family member. With rich dark berry, plum, and savory notes balanced by soft tannins, it’s a romantic, playful addition to any Mother’s Day table.

Ashley Parker Snider, Fess Parker Winery | Photo: Courtesy

Fess Parker Winery – Ashley’s Pinot Noir | $68

Named for Ashley Parker Snider, daughter of founder Fess Parker and a key figure in the family legacy, this Sta. Rita Hills pinot noir is a cornerstone of the winery. With vibrant cherry, cranberry, and spice notes, the wine reflects both the strength and enduring presence of a matriarch within a multigenerational wine family.

Folded Hills – “Madre” Chenin Blanc | $45

Named after “Madre” — the affectionate name owner Kim Busch’s sons call her — this expressive chenin blanc is both a personal and universal tribute to motherhood. Bright and layered, the wine offers notes of crisp pear, citrus, and subtle honey, balanced by fresh acidity and a textured finish. Rooted in Folded Hills’ commitment to thoughtful, sustainable farming, Madre reflects the nurturing role of both mother and land — making it a meaningful, elegant choice for Mother’s Day gifting.

Lyons Vineyard – Grenache Clone 515 | $44

Named after Stephen Lyons, a beloved father and lifelong winegrower whose influence shaped the vineyard’s philosophy, this grenache reflects a legacy of curiosity and care. With notes of plum, pomegranate, and spice, the wine balances elegance and depth — offering a meaningful connection between past, present, and future generations. (Mall-production Santa Barbara grenache pricing range; varies by vintage/allocation.)

Piazza Family Wines | Photo: Courtesy

Piazza Family Wines – Nancy’s Cuvée| $45

This Rhône-style blend honors Nancy Piazza, the family matriarch whose warmth and generosity define the winery’s spirit. With aromas of wild berries, dried florals, and spice, the wine is elegant, balanced, and made for gathering — perfectly embodying the essence of motherhood and shared moments around the table.

Saarloos & Sons | Photo: Courtesy

Rancho Viñedo / Native9 – Doña Martina Chardonnay | $54

Honoring Doña Martina Ontiveros, a fifth-generation great-grandmother and early Californian land steward, this chardonnay reflects deep-rooted heritage and resilience. Grown on land farmed by the same family for more than 200 years, the wine is fresh and balanced with floral lift — an elegant tribute to generational strength and legacy.

Saarloos & Sons – “MOM” Grenache Blanc | $42

Simply and powerfully named “MOM,” this grenache blanc is a tribute to the women who hold everything together. Bright and expressive with citrus blossom, pear, and white peach, the wine is welcoming yet layered — designed to feel comforting, familiar, and quietly strong, just like the figure it honors. (Primary sales via winery/direct inquiry.)