One-way Reversing Traffic Control on State Route 135 Begins Monday, July 29, for Culvert Replacement Project

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Travelers will encounter one-way reversing traffic control on State Route 135 in Los Alamos beginning on Monday, July 29 to allow Caltrans to replace existing culverts at two locations: the intersection of SR 135/Santa Rita Road and the intersection of SR 135/Batchelder Road.

This traffic control will take place daily between 7 am to 3 pm and between 7 pm to 5 am. This work is expected to be complete by late summer.

Delays are expected not to exceed 15 minutes.

Travelers are encouraged to be aware of electronic message boards, flaggers and all highway workers within these work zones.

The contractor for this $317,000 project is Quimu Contracting, Inc. of Dixon, CA.

All highway workers deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in all work zones.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.