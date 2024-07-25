RESCHEDULED: Rep. Carbajal to Host Telephone Town Hall on July 30

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Salud Carbajal (CA-24) announced that he is rescheduling a previously postponed telephone town hall next week to speak directly with his constituents, provide updates on his work in Congress, and take questions from across the three counties that he represents.

The town hall will now be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 beginning at 5:30 p.m. PDT.

Central Coast residents can sign up to attend the event via Rep. Carbajal’s website here: https://carbajal.house.gov/townhall/

The events will also be broadcast live on the Congressman’s website and Facebook account.