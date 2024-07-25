Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – Month Ended June 30, 2024

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City of Santa Barbara collected $3.3 Million in Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) for June 2024, the twelfth month in the City’s fiscal year.

In Fiscal Year 2024, the City collected $32.2 Million in overall TOT, of which approximately $29.4 Million came from hotels and $2.8 Million from short-term rentals. For the fiscal year, total TOT revenues came in 2.5% below budget.

The Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) is a Tax on “Transient” guests staying in any hotel, inn, motel, or other commercial lodging establishment for a period of less than 30 days.

The City’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $33.0 Million, of which $27.5 Million is budgeted in the General Fund.

View the Transient Occupancy Tax Table. The City’s TOT tax rate is 12.0%, of which 10.0% goes to the City’s General Fund and the remaining 2.0% goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.