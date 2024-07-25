Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – Month Ended June 30, 2024
The City of Santa Barbara collected $3.3 Million in Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) for June 2024, the twelfth month in the City’s fiscal year.
In Fiscal Year 2024, the City collected $32.2 Million in overall TOT, of which approximately $29.4 Million came from hotels and $2.8 Million from short-term rentals. For the fiscal year, total TOT revenues came in 2.5% below budget.
The Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) is a Tax on “Transient” guests staying in any hotel, inn, motel, or other commercial lodging establishment for a period of less than 30 days.
The City’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $33.0 Million, of which $27.5 Million is budgeted in the General Fund.
View the Transient Occupancy Tax Table. The City’s TOT tax rate is 12.0%, of which 10.0% goes to the City’s General Fund and the remaining 2.0% goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.
|City of Santa Barbara
|TRANSIENT OCCUPANCY TAXES
|Month
|FY 2024
|Change to
Budget
|FY 2024
Budget
|Jul
|$3,792,870
|-4.5%
|$3,970,000
|Aug
|$3,453,840
|-12.6%
|$3,950,000
|Sep
|$3,330,750
|3.8%
|$3,210,000
|Oct
|$2,809,230
|-4.8%
|$2,950,000
|Nov
|$2,213,001
|-2.5%
|$2,270,000
|Dec
|$1,932,503
|6.2%
|$1,820,000
|Jan
|$1,622,897
|-7.3%
|$1,750,000
|Feb
|$1,770,582
|-11.5%
|$2,000,000
|Mar
|$2,355,142
|-0.6%
|$2,370,000
|Apr
|$2,674,955
|-1.7%
|$2,720,000
|May
|$2,919,846
|5.8%
|$2,760,000
|Jun
|$3,311,916
|2.5%
|$3,230,000
|FY Total
|$32,187,532
|-2.5%
|$33,000,000
|The table above includes the 10.0% charge (credited to the General Fund) and the 2.0% charge (as adopted after passage of Measure B, credited to Creeks/Clean Water Fund).