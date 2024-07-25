Announcement

Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – Month Ended June 30, 2024

Thu Jul 25, 2024 | 10:55am

The City of Santa Barbara collected $3.3 Million in Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) for June 2024, the twelfth month in the City’s fiscal year.

In Fiscal Year 2024, the City collected $32.2 Million in overall TOT, of which approximately $29.4 Million came from hotels and $2.8 Million from short-term rentals. For the fiscal year, total TOT revenues came in 2.5% below budget.

The Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) is a Tax on “Transient” guests staying in any hotel, inn, motel, or other commercial lodging establishment for a period of less than 30 days.

The City’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $33.0 Million, of which $27.5 Million is budgeted in the General Fund.

View the Transient Occupancy Tax Table. The City’s TOT tax rate is 12.0%, of which 10.0% goes to the City’s General Fund and the remaining 2.0% goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.

City of Santa Barbara
TRANSIENT OCCUPANCY TAXES
Month FY 2024Change to
Budget		FY 2024
Budget
Jul $3,792,870 -4.5% $3,970,000
Aug $3,453,840-12.6%$3,950,000
Sep $3,330,7503.8%$3,210,000
Oct $2,809,230-4.8%$2,950,000
Nov $2,213,001-2.5%$2,270,000
Dec $1,932,5036.2%$1,820,000
Jan $1,622,897-7.3%$1,750,000
Feb $1,770,582-11.5%$2,000,000
Mar $2,355,142-0.6%$2,370,000
Apr $2,674,955-1.7% $2,720,000
May $2,919,8465.8%$2,760,000
Jun $3,311,916 2.5%$3,230,000
FY Total $32,187,532-2.5%$33,000,000
The table above includes the 10.0% charge (credited to the General Fund) and the 2.0% charge (as adopted after passage of Measure B, credited to Creeks/Clean Water Fund).
