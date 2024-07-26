Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. July 2024 – CALM is proud to announce a significant reorganization of its clinical leadership structure aimed at improving consistency and staff support across the organization.

The new leadership structure prioritizes the key areas of CALM’s programmatic focus – Prevention & Early Intervention, Trauma Treatment, Continuous Quality Improvement, and Clinical Advancement. Each role is designed to ensure seamless management across CALM’s Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Santa Barbara offices, unifying their efforts countywide.

Ashleigh Erving | Credit: Courtesy

CALM’s Director of Clinical Operations, Ashleigh Erving, LCSW, oversees the newly created countywide leadership positions, all of which have been internally filled. These include:

Gabriela Hanson-Lopez | Credit: Courtesy

Senior Manager of Prevention and Early Intervention: Gabriela Hanson-Lopez, LCSW, will lead programs focused on caregiver mental health, positive parenting, and reducing the impact of toxic stress. Hanson-Lopez previously served as CALM’s Senior Manager of Clinical Programs for South County and has been with CALM for five years.

Amelia Smith | Credit: Courtesy

Senior Manager of Trauma Treatment: Amelia Smith, LCSW, will lead programs focused on facilitating recovery for children and families who are at risk or have been exposed to abuse, neglect, or violence. Smith, who has been with CALM for 12 years, previously served as CALM’s Childhood Trauma Treatment Program Manager.

Yvonne Nelson | Credit: Courtesy

Senior Manager of Clinical Advancement: Yvonne Nelson, LCSW, PMH-C, will lead efforts to ensure CALM is using the most clinically advanced evidence-based practices and ensuring staff are well-trained. Nelson, who has been with CALM for 10 years, previously served as Senior Manager of Clinical Programs, North County.

Rachel Hopsicker | Credit: Courtesy

Additionally, the existing role of Senior Manager of Continuous Quality Improvement, held by Rachel Hopsicker, Ph.D., will continue to play a crucial part in maintaining and enhancing clinical excellence. Hopsicker has been with CALM for 10 years.

“We are excited about these leadership changes and are confident that they will bring greater cohesion and innovation to our clinical operations,” said Erving. “Our senior managers are experienced, dedicated professionals who are deeply committed to our mission, our staff, and our community.”

Alana Walczak, CALM President and CEO, added, “This strategic reorganization provides strength and stability to invest further in clinical excellence and advancement. It deepens CALM’s commitment to high quality countywide services by focusing resources, cultivating expertise, and supporting staff to better serve our diverse communities.”

To support this expanded leadership framework, CALM is currently recruiting for several leadership and clinical positions across Santa Barbara County. These openings present an opportunity for passionate individuals to join a dynamic team, dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the lives of children and families.

For more information about available positions and to apply, please visit calm4kids.org/careers.

About CALM

CALM is a community-based mental health agency with a mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. CALM’s pioneering, evidence-based services represent a continuum of care that interrupts intergenerational cycles of trauma. Each year, 2,500 clients receive individual and group therapy through CALM’s clinics in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc, and thousands more receive community-based education and mental health supports. With a 54-year history in Santa Barbara County, a staff that is uniquely qualified to meet the needs of families in the region, and meaningful partnerships with complementary organizations, CALM is a leader in developing a variety of culturally responsive, trauma-informed programs. To learn more, visit calm4kids.org.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805-965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.