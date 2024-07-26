Community Environmental Council & Las Cumbres Ranch Announce Events Focused on Regenerative Agriculture

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Nicole Masters | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif (July 26, 2024) – Regenerative agriculture has the power to fight climate change, restore our ecosystems, and provide sustainable food security. To spread awareness and provide hands-on practical applications, Las Cumbres Ranch Education Foundation is hosting a weekend workshop featuring agroecologist and author of For the Love of Soil, Nicole Masters on August 10 and 11, 2024. In partnership with the Community Environmental Council (CEC), Las Cumbres and CEC will also host a public speaking event with Masters at CEC’s Environmental Hub on the evening of Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Event 1: Hands-On Workshop on Regenerative Agriculture and Soil Health

Hosted by the Las Cumbres Ranch Education Foundation, this in-depth, hands-on course will deepen your understanding of regenerative agriculture and soil health principles. This workshop is ideal for anyone who loves mother nature and wants to build water capturing soils and enhance ecosystem resilience. Nicole Masters will combine scientific knowledge with practical applications, offering attendees the tools and understanding needed to transform agricultural practices for long-term improvements.

Nicole Masters’ teachings advocate for a systems-thinking approach, encouraging producers to adopt practices that enhance soil biodiversity. This workshop promises to empower attendees with actionable steps to improve soil health in their unique contexts.

Event Details:

Date: August 10 & 11, 2024

August 10 & 11, 2024 Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Location: Las Cumbres Ranch – 1450 CA-135, Santa Maria, CA, 93455

Las Cumbres Ranch – 1450 CA-135, Santa Maria, CA, 93455 Tickets: $275 lunch included

For more information about the two-day workshop in Los Alamos and to register click here.

Event 2: An Evening with Nicole Masters — Envisioning a New Future Through Soil Resilience, Community, and Connection

Co-hosted by the Las Cumbres Ranch Education Foundation and the Community Environmental Council, this inspiring evening event will feature Nicole Masters in a presentation and discussion about the crucial role of community in soil stewardship and environmental resilience. Nicole will highlight the power of community-driven efforts in revitalizing soil health and promoting sustainable practices. By building a community of creative, collaborative thinkers, we can make informed decisions that benefit both our local environment and the planet.

Event Details:

Date: August 11, 2024

August 11, 2024 Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (presentation, Q&A, and reception with hors d’oeuvres)

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (presentation, Q&A, and reception with hors d’oeuvres) Location: CEC’s Environmental Hub, 1219 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA (Parking available in City Lot 5 behind CEC’s Hub)

CEC’s Environmental Hub, 1219 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA (Parking available in City Lot 5 behind CEC’s Hub) Tickets: $15

For more information about the event at CEC’s Hub in Santa Barbara and to register click here.

About Nicole Masters: Nicole Masters is a globally recognized educator in soil health and agroecology. With over two decades of experience, Nicole has transformed gardens, landscapes, farming, and ranching practices around the world through her innovative approaches to soil stewardship. Her work emphasizes the interconnectedness of soil health, plant vitality, and human well-being. Her book, “For the Love of Soil: Strategies to Regenerate our Food Production Systems,” highlights the tools and principles used by producers to regenerate their soils.

About Las Cumbres Ranch Education Foundation: The foundation sponsors educators worldwide to share their successful experiences and discoveries with our community, aiming to regenerate our environment, restore ecosystems, and ensure sustainable food security. Las Cumbres Ranch is managed holistically and regeneratively, considering the health of cattle, soil, pastures, and wildlife.

About the Community Environmental Council: CEC advances rapid and equitable solutions to the climate crisis, including ambitious zero carbon goals, carbon drawdown, and protection against climate impacts. Recognized as a 2020 California Nonprofit of the Year and a City of Santa Barbara Climate Hero, CEC has been a leader in environmental innovation since 1970.