Fiesta Stock Horse Show and Rodeo is Proud to Support Make-A-Wish Central Coast and Southern Central Valley

July 24, 2024 – On the morning of Sunday, August 4th, the Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo will introduce a new roping competition feature top-notch ropers. Kramer Arena at Earl Warren will be filled with cowboys competing for a great cause through the first annual Businessman’s #7 Sponsorship Roping. In addition to supporting a great cause, the top five teams will come back during Sunday afternoon’s PRCA Rodeo Performance for the final buckle run and check presentation. “We are excited to introduce this new roping event as part of the 100th year celebration of the Fiesta Rodeo as a way to give back to the community while celebrating our deep western heritage and values,” said Zach Crofoot, Fiesta Rodeo Roping Chair.

Local businesses and individuals are encouraged to get involved by sponsoring or entering a team in the competition. For those interested in sponsoring a roping contestant, we will help find suitable contestants to represent your business. All entry fees are tax deductible and will go directly to supporting two great not-for-profit organizations rooted in giving back to the youth. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Santa Barbara and the historic Earl Warren Showgrounds, this exciting new competition promises to be a highlight of the weekend festivities.

The Fiesta Rodeo organization is honored to continue its commitment to give back to the community. In the true “spirit of Fiesta,” this year’s Businessman’s Roping event will benefit Make-A-Wish Central Coast and Southern Central Valley. Funds raised through this sponsorship-driven businessman’s roping will allow the Fiesta Rodeo to directly to make the wishes of local children with critical illnesses come true.

The Stock Horse Show and Rodeo, an Old Spanish Days tradition since 1924, is celebrating their 100th anniversary this year. The festivities will kick off on Thursday, August 1 with their local tri-county events and the ever-popular PRCA [Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association] Rodeo performances take place Friday, August 2nd & Saturday, August 3rd at 7:00pm. Tri-County & Rodeo events continue throughout the weekend at Earl Warren Showgrounds and conclude with a Sunday PRCA Rodeo matinee performance. Ticket information can be found by visiting www.sbfiestarodeo.org/tickets

The Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo is a not-for-profit organization that has continued the tradition of the ‘competencia de los vaqueros’ since 1924. It is an annual celebration of the city’s rich cultural heritage. Each year this tri-county rodeo brings together contestants and attendees from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara & Ventura counties in hopes of keeping the traditions alive.

About Make-A-Wish Central Coast and Southern Central Valley grants the wishes of children with critical medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy. Make-A-Wish provides wishes to help children cope with their illness, and its treatment and provide hope for those most vulnerable children. Make-A-Wish Central Coast and Southern Central Valley with the help of generous donors, community supporters, and over 100 volunteers, provides life- changing wish experiences to children living in the Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Kern, Kings, Tulare and Inyo counties. For more information about Make-A-Wish Central Coast and Southern Central Valley, contact us at info@cvs.wish.org.

Who: Fiesta Stock Horse Show and Rodeo & Make-A-Wish Central Coast and Southern Central Valley

What: 1st Annual Businessman’s #7 Sponsorship Roping

When: Sunday, August 4th – qualifying round begins at 8:00am with the Top Five teams coming back during Sunday afternoon’s PRCA Rodeo Performance for the final buckle run and check presentation.

Where: Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105