Foresters Defeat GPS Legends 2-0 in NBC World Series Opener

Mason Koch, Hudson Hamilton and Jake Dixon combined for nine shutout innings as the Santa Barbara Foresters opened the NBC World Series in Wichita, Kansas with a 2-0 victory over GPS Legends on Friday night.

The Foresters fell one win short of an unprecedented fourth consecutive NBC World Series title last season. After a solid, but unspectacular second-place finish in the CCL South Standings this summer the Foresters are looking to finish the season on top with another title.

Jack Holman hit a single to right field that scored Kaden Petersen in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Foresters extended their lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning when T.J. Pompey doubled and scored on Andrew Nemo’s single.

Hamilton came on in relief in the top of the sixth inning and allowed only two baserunners in his three innings. New Forester Jake Dixon pitched the ninth for the save.

The Foresters captured the victory despite being held to four hits and struggling to solve Legends starter Cade Weibel.

Santa Barbara will be back back in action on Saturday against the Seattle Blackfins. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. PDT.