Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Group photo from 2023 Dam Dinner | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, July 25, 2024 – We can’t wait for Goleta’s Dam Dinner on Saturday, August 17! We are three weeks away from this free community event that brings together friends and neighbors in a beautiful setting. The Dam Dinner takes place the last Saturday in summer before school starts at the Lake Los Carneros Dam from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. For those who have been before, you know how simple yet special this event is. For those who have never been, we hope you will join us for this fun and casual community gathering. Watch our video invite in English (https://youtu.be/gFsIXymsZ3A) or Spanish (https://youtu.be/S4_eNCj8dmA).

Here’s what to expect:

Everyone sits together at tables and chairs set up by the dam with beautiful views of Lake Los Carneros and the mountains.

Listen to live music from local bluegrass group the Salt Martians.

Bring your own picnic dinner or purchase food from Mylestone BBQ.

Kona Ice will be providing free shaved ice.

Kids will enjoy face-painting and cornhole.

The popular Dam Dinner t-shirts will be available for purchase.

As a reminder, the City has a plastic reduction ordinance in place, and we ask you to please not bring single-use plastics. As a free gift to you, attendees will receive a reusable travel utensil set to use and keep courtesy of the City of Goleta. These were a huge hit last year – feel free to bring your set back with you! Learn more about Plastic Free Goleta here: www.cityofgoleta.org/plasticfreegoleta. #GoGreenGoleta

To get to the event, enter off N. La Patera Lane or Stow House at 304 N. Los Carneros Road. Wear walking shoes and bring a jacket in case it gets windy. Please do not bring pets, service animals are allowed.

Goleta’s Dam Dinner is organized by the City of Goleta and Goleta Valley Historical Society with special thanks to Big Hammer Lures, Creekside Restaurant & Bar, Devereux, MarBorg and the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

See you August 17 at the #BestDamDinner!