NatureTrack K-12 Registration for Field Trips Opens Friday, August 30, 2024

(Los Olivos, CA) 2024 marks the opening of the 14th season for NatureTrack’s core program of getting K-12 students out of their classrooms and into the great outdoors where ‘learning comes alive in the outdoor classroom,’ with its popular Field Trips program. Program manager Abby Pickens announced that Friday, August 30 the registration page will open for the 2024-2025 school year. Sign up here.

(or copy & paste https://sites.google.com/naturetrack.org/naturetracktrips/home)

Teachers request a field trip which includes part of the syllabus the students are studying. Sue Eisaguirre, founder of NatureTrack said, “It’s remarkable how quickly these spots fill up once the registrations are opened. It’s so gratifying to see the returning teachers and schools as it just proves we’re on the right track to creating future nature stewards with this well-designed field trip program.” Direct communication with teachers ensures each field trip supplements in-classroom units of study and is in alignment with state-mandated standards. Dedicated volunteer docents who enjoy sharing their knowledge and love of the outdoors with students lead NatureTrack adventures. Students learn the wonder of what is in their own “backyard” by hiking on local trails, spending time in oak woodlands, chaparral, grasslands, coastal sage scrub, and other regional ecosystems.

For every five students there is one docent assigned to them. This allows for an intimate group to discuss and look over things they find on the trail or beach. Sue continued, “We’re also looking for more docents, and if you think you would like to participate in this exciting future learning program, please talk to Abby. It’s all based on your open time and schedule.”

Mark the date: Friday, August 30 registration opens and teachers can log-on to the NatureTrack website and request dates, times and subject for a field trip tailor-made for their class. These are under-served students who benefit from this program NatureTrack designed and continues to refine for the best possible experience.

There is never a cost to schools, students, teachers, or parents for a NatureTrack field trip. NatureTrack even covers bus transportation expenses to get students and teachers from their schools to field trip locations.

PLEASE NOTE: If you do not hear from NatureTrack within 48-hours of your reservation, email: abby@naturetrack.org or call (970) 739-6743.

Registration page: https://sites.google.com/naturetrack.org/naturetracktrips/home

Information:

NatureTrack is a 501c3 nonprofit providing outdoor docent-led field trips during the usual school day for Santa Barbara County children at no cost to the schools or students, utilizing local trails and beaches throughout north and south county since 2011. NatureTrack’s mission is two-fold: to encourage students to embrace our natural world with respect and wonder, inspiring them to be stewards of our natural resources, and prepare school-aged students with the attitudes, leadership skills, and habits for lifelong learning. Recently NatureTrack expanded its mission of connecting kids to nature and is now connecting people who use wheelchairs of all ages to get out into nature using Freedom Trax. This device quickly changes a manual wheelchair into a battery powered, all-terrain vehicle which can easily traverse sand and trails. Now NatureTrack wheelchair users of any age can enjoy natural areas previously inaccessible to them using Trax. NatureTrack is expanding its reach up to San Luis Obispo and down to Ventura County with the Trax program. Thanks go to the grantors including: UCSB’s Coastal Fund, California State Coastal Conservancy, Parks California ‘Route to Parks’ grant and the Coastal Resource Enhancement Fund. And now, the California Access for All grant to expand the Freedom Tracks program up to North SB County.