Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties Partner to Resolve Santa Maria Riverbed Encampments

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Counties of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo are joining forces to address and resolve encampments in the Santa Maria Riverbed (SMRB). This collaborative initiative underscores a person-centered approach while tackling critical issues related to sanitation, fire risk, and the environmental impact on waterways. Leaders from both counties have crafted a mutual response protocol designed to maximize available resources, ensuring the provision of case management services, shelter options, and ongoing debris cleanup as encampments are identified for clearing.

Work to address the encampments in the Santa Maria Riverbed comes after several months of coordination and lining up housing and social services for those in the impacted zone.

On July 25, 2024, Governor Gavin Newsom, issued an executive order directing state officials to address homeless encampments – and providing guidance for cities and counties to do the same, the Governor’s announcement can be found here.

“We have been proactively addressing the needs of our unhoused population and environmental concerns in the Santa Maria Riverbed long before Governor Newsom’s announcement. Our efforts demonstrate our commitment to leading by example and being ahead of the curve in providing compassionate and effective solutions,” said Chair of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Steve Lavagnino.

The physical location of the Santa Maria Riverbed primarily lies within San Luis Obispo County. However, many individuals residing in the SMRB frequently access services in Santa Maria, situated within Santa Barbara County, and identify as residents of this area. Recognizing this unique jurisdictional overlap, Santa Barbara County has been awarded Encampment Resolution Funds from the State of California to address encampments in waterways within its jurisdiction, including those in the SMRB, regardless of the county boundaries.

“This collaborative effort highlights the importance of cross-county partnerships to tackle issues that transcend geographical boundaries. This was the culmination of nine months’ worth of work, and there is still a lot of work to be done,” said County of Santa Barbara District 4 Supervisor Bob Nelson.

This multi-agency, multi-county effort includes personnel from Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County, the City of Santa Maria, various law enforcement agencies, CalTrans, and several service provider organizations. Together, these entities aim to restore the riverbed to a cleaner, safer state and assist those living unhoused in transitioning to more secure housing situations. The strategy involves extensive social service outreach to encampment residents over several months, offering them a range of shelter and service options tailored to their needs. Additionally, temporary storage for personal belongings will be provided while individuals work on their case plans to secure permanent housing.

“By integrating social services, shelter options, and environmental cleanup, this initiative embodies a holistic approach that will lead to more positive outcomes for everyone involved,” said Lavagnino.

As individual encampments are progressively resolved and associated debris is removed, there will be an increase in patrolling and trespassing enforcement by agencies from Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County, and the City of Santa Maria to prevent the establishment of new encampments. This comprehensive approach aims to achieve meaningful and lasting improvements in riverbed conditions and living situations for the unhoused population.

Outreach teams have been engaged throughout the Santa Maria Riverbed since November 2023. The first encampment resolution efforts occurred in April of this year, with more efforts beginning this week just to the west of the 101 overpass. This initiative is expected to take 12-18 months to complete as staff work diligently to address the specific needs of each encampment and navigate the challenge of limited shelter options. It is crucial to note that encampments will only be resolved when there are available shelter beds to accommodate the individuals being asked to move.