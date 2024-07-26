Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Expands 24/7 Community Based Mobile Crisis Teams

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness Mobile Crisis Response Teams are available countywide 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, to provide support for mental health and substance use crisis. The teams provide rapid response, individual assessment and community-based stabilization for people experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

Mobile crisis services are designed to provide relief for people experiencing a behavioral health crisis, through de-escalation and stabilization techniques aimed to reduce the immediate risk of danger or subsequent harm, and avoid unnecessary emergency department care or psychiatric hospitalizations whenever possible. Mobile Crisis Response teams also carry naloxone and are trained on the administration when necessary.

Additional mobile crisis services include linkage with necessary services and short-term follow-up support following a contact to ensure the crisis is resolved and the person is connected to necessary ongoing care.

Toni Navarro, Director for the Department of Behavioral Wellness shares, “The mobile crisis teams aim to make connection to this level of support as easy as possible and provide response to community locations including home, on the streets, workplaces or wherever the person in need may be (with exception to hospital or other facility settings).”

To reach the Mobile Crisis Teams, the community may call the 24/7 Crisis Response Services Access Line at 888-868-1649. For situations involving weapons, drug overdose, or immediate danger, call 9-1-1. Co-Response teams made up of Behavioral Wellness mental health professionals and law enforcement also remain available countywide.

To learn more about County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness, please visit http://countyofsb.org/behavioral-wellness.