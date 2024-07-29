I live in Ventura County and come from a family that has a couple of generations in agriculture including the fields and packing houses throughout California. I am in support of the work that CAUSE [Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy] has been doing and is planning to continue to do to educate farmworkers in the community about harmful pesticides they are being exposed to at work.

It is concerning that the manufacturer AMVAC is allowed to only reevaluate the safety/ effects of their pesticides every 15 years, when so much damage can be done between that time. I am curious about how the EPA or other governing agencies could be more involved and if that would have positive outcomes for the workers. It is well said in this article that these are not new concerns, but action needs to be taken now.

I am especially appreciative that CAUSE does not just stop at educating and bringing awareness to the topic, but plans to advocate for the rights of farmworkers to have paid leave and more, who currently may not have the luxury to stop working once they are informed of the dangers they face. I would love to see a continued spotlight and updates on topics as important the CAUSE does, that is so close to our communities.